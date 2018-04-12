MLK exhibit unveiled at Memphis International Airport, remembers his last flight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis International Airport unveiled a Martin Luther King Jr. exhibition Thursday morning.
It shows the first steps he took in Memphis, along with his departure.
The photos were all taken by Dr. Ernest C. Withers. His daughter, Rosalind Withers, says she is proud to see his work hanging on the walls.
“He covered many stories, but this is a combination of something that represented Memphis strength, with the sanitation workers but also Memphis pain with the loss of Dr. King,” she said.
Trending stories:
- Man killed by police after stabbing his daughter to death, neighbors say
- Pizza delivery driver shoots teen at Shelby County apartment complex
- RECALL ALERT: Bone fragments found in Salisbury steak, at least three people injured
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Withers’ work is displayed mainly at the Withers Collection Museum and Gallery on Beale Street, but Rosalind tells FOX13 she’s glad visitors can see a sneak peak before leaving the airport.
“Actually I’m in awe because the magnitude of his work,” Rosalind said.
The city council gave $50,000 to the project, and they had private donations to digitalize the photos.
The exhibition will change out photos throughout the year.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}