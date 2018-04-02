  • MLK's new generation: Today's civil rights leaders in Memphis

    By: Greg Coy

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As the nation prepares to remember the 50th anniversary of Dr. King's assassination, today's civil rights leaders in Memphis are forging their own path in history.

    They see themselves as raising the baton of social activism and inspiring the next generation.

    Like Dr. King, this generation has Memphis leadership caught off guard.

    They using the baton to push for progress on issues such as wages, education, and health care to name a few.

    FOX13's Greg Coy speaks with the new leadership for change at the foot of the new bridge where they made their mark on history two years ago, on FOX13 at 5. 

