Mom, 5-month-old baby shot when bullets fly into their Mississippi home

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - A mother and her baby were injured after multiple gunshots hit their home.
Investigators were called to the 600 block of Walnut Street in Clarksdale, Mississippi at 1:30 Tuesday morning.
Nichale Artis, 19, from Jonestown was identified as the suspect. Artis is also the ex-boyfriend of the mother injured during the shooting.
Nine people total were inside the home during the shooting.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Gigi's Cupcakes files for bankruptcy, local businesses shut down
- Mom, baby shot when bullets fly into Mid-South home
- Tennessee inmate claims he 'doesn't have anything' as bag of Fentanyl hangs from buttocks
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Nine people in total were inside the home during the shooting.
FOX13 crews on scene counted at least 11 bullet holes in the side of the trailer.
The mother was hit in the hip and thigh while the 5-month old baby was grazed in the head by a bullet.
Both the mother and child were taken to Regional One.
Police said both the mother and her child have been released from the hospital.
Officers told FOX13 Artis was captured shortly after the shooting.
Police also found a handgun in his possession that matched the shell casings at the crime scene.
Artis has been charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, aggravated assault, and seven counts of attempted aggravated assault.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}