Mom arrested after leaving child inside car while shopping at Dollar General, sheriff says

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A Shelby County mother is facing charges after leaving her child inside the car while she went shopping.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived to a shopping center at a Southeast Shelby County store around 3:30 p.m. When they arrived they noticed a small child left unattended in a hot car where the engine was not running.
FOX13 has learned the store where this all went down was the Dollar Tree located in the 7900 block of Shelby Dr.
SCSO told FOX13, the mother, Janeth Lemus,19, left her child in the car. The child is only 10 months old.
Thankfully, the child is safe and is doing well after this incident. However, Lemus has been arrested and charged by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office with Child Abuse.
