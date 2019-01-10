Mom, baby shot when bullets fly into their home

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - A mother and her baby her were shot after multiple gunshots hit their home.
Investigators were called to the 600 block of Walnut Street in Clarksdale, Mississippi at 1:30 Tuesday morning.
Nichale Artis, 19, from Jonestown was identified as the suspect. Artis is also the ex-boyfriend of the mother injured during the shooting.
Nine people total were inside the home during the shooting.
The mother was hit in the hip and thigh while the 5-month old baby was grazed in the head by a bullet.
Both the mother and child were taken to Regional One.
Police said the mother has been released from the hospital, but the condition of the baby is unknown at this time.
Officers told FOX13 Artis was captured shortly after the shooting.
Police also found a handgun in his possession that matched the shell casings at the crime scene.
Artis has been charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, aggravated assault, and seven counts of attempted aggravated assault.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Video shows man jumping over counter, attacking manager at Memphis motel
- 3 dead after crab boat featured on 'Deadliest Catch' capsizes
- Tennessee inmate claims he 'doesn't have anything' as bag of Fentanyl hangs from buttocks
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}