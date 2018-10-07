  • Mom leaves child in car with engine not running while shopping in Shelby County

    SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A Shelby County mother could face charges after leaving her child inside the car while she went shopping. 

    According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived to a shopping center at a Southeast Shelby County store around 3:30 p.m. When they arrived they noticed a small child left unattended in a hot car where the engine was not running.

    SCSO told FOX13, the mother, who has not been identified as of yet, has been detained.

    Thankfully, the child is safe and is doing well.

