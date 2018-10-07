Mom leaves child in car with engine not running while shopping in Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A Shelby County mother could face charges after leaving her child inside the car while she went shopping.
Breaking: A SCSO deputy rescued a small child left unattended in a hot car where the engine was not running. The mother of the child, who was shopping inside of a Southeast Shelby County store, has been detained. The child is safe and is doing well. pic.twitter.com/o6p1csvy8N— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 7, 2018
According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived to a shopping center at a Southeast Shelby County store around 3:30 p.m. When they arrived they noticed a small child left unattended in a hot car where the engine was not running.
SCSO told FOX13, the mother, who has not been identified as of yet, has been detained.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Doctor finds Sherra Wright is mentally stable, fit to stand trial
- 2 people shot at multiple times while driving on I-40
- Father accidentally shoots, kills 3-year-old boy on front porch of Memphis home
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Thankfully, the child is safe and is doing well.
FOX13 is working to learn more info on this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}