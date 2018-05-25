  • Mom looking for answers after ceiling collapse due to leak

    By: Tony Atkins

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A mother living at the Eden at Watersedge Apartments in Southeast Memphis reached out to FOX13 after her living room ceiling collapsed overnight Monday. 

    Brittany Marshall said she was sleep with her kids when it happened. Days later, a large, gaping hole remains.  

    “The whole ceiling fell and we see gushing water, like a waterfall,” Marshall said.

    Marshall said it all stemmed from a leak in the bathroom since November. She said after several tried to get it taken care of, the root issue never got fixed.” 

    FOX13 reached out to the complex which said they were also dealing with air conditioning issues in the complex, and will have a maintenance employee come out as fast as possible.

    The Better Business Bureau gave the complex’ parent company New Life Multi-Family Management a “B+” but also notes the company’s issue dealing with underlying issues of complaint. 

    Eden Waters Edge has 833 units. 

