Mom of kidnapping suspect: Olive Branch teen posed as adult trapped in abusive relationship

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - The mother of one of the two men accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old Olive Branch boy earlier this month spoke to only FOX13 Saturday afternoon.
Juan Andrade’s mother said her son and his friend Jason St. Aubin are innocent and didn’t know they were picking up a child. According to Bridgett Sixto, the Olive Branch teen posed as a 20-year-old man.
RELATED: Boy who disappeared from Olive Branch thought he was saving captors from suicide, father says
Juan Andrade and Jason St. Aubin arrived in Olive Branch more than a week ago after they were arrested in Creal Springs, Illinois. Olive Branch Police say Andrade and St. Aubin made contact with the teen through a gamer chat app.
RELATED: Family fears predator used video game messaging app to target child
Andrade and St. Aubin are facing kidnapping and conspiracy charges.
RELATED: Suspects charged with kidnapping Olive Branch boy given $600k bond
Sixto told FOX13's Jeremy Pierre, her son and St. Aubin thought they came to Mississippi to help a man escape an abusive relationship.
“It was no luring out of anywhere. The boy left under his own accord. They didn’t know they were picking up a kid. They thought they were picking up a 20-year-old guy,” Sixto said.
On FOX13 News at 9, hear more from Juan Andrade’s mother on the role she says her son played in bringing the Olive Branch teen to Illinois.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}