0 Mom of murdered ex-NBA player: ‘I would be crazy after… murdering someone, too'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Sherra Wright was ordered a mental evaluation during a 3-minute court appearance Wednesday.

And Lorenzen Wright’s mother, Deborah Marion, said she was not surprised at all.

She was late to court Wednesday, but Marion said the mental evaluation order doesn’t surprise her.

“I was like, ‘Oh, she’s going to play this all the way through,’” Marion said. “I would be crazy after seven years of murdering someone too.”

During the 3-minute court hearing, lawyers for both Sherra Wright and Billy Ray Turner made requests:

Turner’s attorney asked for more time to look through the discovery material. Wright’s new attorney Juni Ganguli did the same. Ganguli asked Judge Lee Coffee for a mental evaluation for Wright.

The judge urged Wright to work with doctors during her evaluation. Until then, the case can’t move forward.

“We have to wait and see and let the doctors do the work and then get a report on that,” Assistant District Attorney Paul Hagerman said.

This was the first time Wright was in court with her new defense team. Her attorney, Juni Ganguli, requested a mental evaluation of his client.

He said this is procedural and has nothing to do with anything Wright has or hasn’t done.

“She’s articulate,” Ganguli said. “It’s just that we want to explore every avenue that’s available to us in terms of defense. If there’s a mental health defense that’s available, we will certainly explore it.”

During her last court appearance, Wright was wearing a red jumpsuit instead of the typical orange one.

FOX13 learned that was a sign of discipline for misbehavior.

Today, she was wearing orange.

“Since we got on the case in July, there haven’t been any disciplinary issues,” Ganguli said.

The next court date is set for Oct. 5.

“I’m ready,” Marion said. “I’ve got my seat belt on, it’s going to be a rocky road but I’m ready, because my son is no longer here.”

Lorenzen Wright Jr. leaves court with nothing to say after being in attendance today. He kept his head down and didn’t say a word. pic.twitter.com/SZWW7glKwS — FOX13 Memphis (@FOX13Memphis) August 22, 2018

Wright and Turner are both charged in the murder of Lorenzen Wright. Their bonds were set at $20 million and $15 million, respectively.

Sherra Wright arrives in her normal jump suit. pic.twitter.com/L6h2uMlLji — FOX13 Memphis (@FOX13Memphis) August 22, 2018

