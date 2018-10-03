Mom overdoses in Tennessee store with three young children

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WZTV)-- Nashville Police have arrested a woman for child neglect charges after she was found in a bathroom passed out from overdosing with three children.
According to the arrest affidavit for Nayeli Alvarado, police were dispatched to the Rollins Market convenience store on 1200 E. Old Hickory Boulevard on Tuesday.
Upon arrival, police say Alvarado was found unconscious with her three children, each under eight-years-old.
EMT's administered Narcan to the woman, who told them she had taken heroin.
Inside her purse, officers found a syringe, metal spoon, and cotton ball.
The children were picked up by a family member and Alvarado was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Alvarado is facing three charges of child neglect and one charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
