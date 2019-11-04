0 Mom pleads for daughter with mental condition to come home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother asks the city to be on the lookout for her 12-year-old daughter who ran away Saturday night.

The mother said her daughter, Grace Ann Morris, has a mental condition and maybe in extreme danger.

"Grace needs to come home," said Grace's mother. "I love my daughter. I miss my daughter and I'm very, very concerned for her safety."

We spoke with the mother earlier today is begging her daughter to come home.

"She does not need to be in the street, she is in danger," the mother said.

The mother said Grace Ann ran away from home on Saturday around 7:45 p.m.

She is 5-foot six with sandy brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with blue sleeves and snoopy on the front with white tennis shoes.

"She tells people she is 17 and her name is peaches," her mother said.

Grace Ann's mom said this is the fifth time her daughter has run away since going through a traumatic experience over the summer.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

She said the last time she found her daughter, she was in Springdale and Frasier.

Her mother also said she suffers from bipolar disorder and needs her medication.

"We need to help her," she said.

Grace Ann's mom reminded her daughter how much she is loved and only wants the best for her.

"Her mother loves her, please come home," she said.

If you know the whereabouts of Grace Ann Morris, Memphis police asked you to call them at 901-543-2700.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.