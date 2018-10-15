0 Mom speaks out after son shot and killed near naval base in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - The mother of the 24-year-old killed near a navy base in Millington says she was in town visiting her son for two weeks when she got the news that her son was killed.

Investigators say it happened at the Navy Getaways Cottages near Glen Eagle Golf Course around 3:00 Sunday morning. Another person was hurt.

The mother says the deadly shooting could have been prevented. She says her son was trying to break up a fight but instead, he lost his life.

RELATED: Family identifies victim in shooting near Millington naval base

The shooting happened near Singleton. Investigators say no one is in custody.

The three people brought in for questioning earlier were released.

“I’m here visiting from Colorado. I didn’t want this,” said an emotional Miranda Hogan while talking about the death of her son.

Hogan drove to the area in Millington directly after getting the phone call about her son Lawrence James.

He was shot and killed near the navy base Sunday morning.

“To know I no longer have a son, that’s my baby, he was my heart. Put the guns away, party and alcohol, no guns,” said Hogan.

Hogan says Lawrence was at a party near the base when he was trying to break up a fight between two men.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“He was trying to break it up and tell them it’s not worth it, just leave it alone and go and while he was confronting one of the guys. His friend got between him and the guy,” Hogan explained.

Hogan says that’s when the bullet wounded her son and his best friend. Lawrence worked as a truck driver, had plans to get engaged to his girlfriend in December.

Hogan says her son embraced his girlfriend’s three children as if they were his own.

“I was supposed to go with him to go pick the ring out. Our whole household is just turned upside down over a stupid argument that was not worth anybody’s life,” Hogan explained as tears rolled down her cheeks.

Lawrence would have turned 25 next month.

His mother says he was known for making people laugh and was a peacemaker.

The Millington Police Chief said because investigators still have unanswered questions, they are going to ask the Shelby County District Attorney to present this case to the Grand Jury.

Hogan says she always feared for her son’s safety living near Memphis and tried to convince him to move a longtime ago.

“I never thought it would be me but at different times I was trying to talk my son into moving away from Memphis, I lived here 28 years and I moved to Colorado five years ago and that was always a wish that I had,” she explained.

While Millington Police are still investigating, Hogan says her heart goes out to the family of the person who did this to her son.

“There’s no Ill will and I pray for you guys, I pray for your son, I pray for the judge to be lenient and if he does get it, wake up and tell your friends don’t do this,” she stated.

FOX13 is your local station for this developing story. Stay with us for the very latest.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.