0 Mom speaks out with new accusations against Houston choir director

A mother of a Houston High School junior claims William Rayburn kissed her daughter.

The now-suspended choir director is being investigated by the Germantown School District, the Germantown Police Department, and the Department of Child Services for allegations that he kissed, touched inappropriately, and assaulted other students. During the investigation, he is not allowed on school grounds.

The mother, who did not want to be identified, told FOX13 Rayburn kissed her daughter on the forehead. The student was 16 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

She said it happened last April during a choir competition at a different school. The mother claims other students saw the kiss.

She filed a formal complaint with Houston High School and the Germantown School District Thursday.

FOX13 obtained the complaint submitted to the school. It read in part:

"She says on April 29, 2017 Dr William Rayburn kissed her on the forehead while at (redacted).

She says it felt creepy and she was the only one of the students he did that too.

There were several witnesses including (redacted) and (redacted) along with other members of the singing group."

