  • Mom supplied alcohol for graduation party where teen was sexually assaulted, Sheriff's Office says

    Updated:

    TIPTON CO., Tenn. - A Mid-South mother is behind bars for supplying alcohol to underage children for a graduation party, the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office told FOX13. 

    On May 21, Tipton County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a complaint of a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in the 2400 block of Marshall Rd. in Munford, TN. As a result of the investigation, detectives determined that the sexual assault occurred at 2406 Marshall Rd. in Munford. The victim and other witnesses told detectives that they were having a graduation party at that location and alcohol was supplied by the homeowner, Dana Fowler, 41.

    Fowler was arrested Friday and charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.  

    At the time of this release, Fowler was still incarcerated and was placed under a $1,000 bond. She is slated to appear in General Session Court on June 8, 2018.

