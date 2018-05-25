Mom supplied alcohol for graduation party where teen was sexually assaulted, Sheriff's Office says

TIPTON CO., Tenn. - A Mid-South mother is behind bars for supplying alcohol to underage children for a graduation party, the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office told FOX13.
On May 21, Tipton County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a complaint of a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in the 2400 block of Marshall Rd. in Munford, TN. As a result of the investigation, detectives determined that the sexual assault occurred at 2406 Marshall Rd. in Munford. The victim and other witnesses told detectives that they were having a graduation party at that location and alcohol was supplied by the homeowner, Dana Fowler, 41.
Fowler was arrested Friday and charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.
At the time of this release, Fowler was still incarcerated and was placed under a $1,000 bond. She is slated to appear in General Session Court on June 8, 2018.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}