Mom who claimed 'God told her' to kidnap child gets punched in face by father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A father's quick actions stopped his 5-year-old son from being kidnapped.
Officers were called to the scene on April 23 when a man called to say a woman grabbed his son and tried to run away.
The father then punched the woman and was able to get his child back.
The attempted kidnapper, who police identified as Gina A. Ricard, went to a nearby fire station and told them she tried to stop a kidnapping. Police said she matched the description of a broadcast.
The arrest affidavit said Ricard was not coherent and 'believes God told her help.'
She was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping.
