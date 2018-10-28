MONDAY AT 9: Could rideshare vehicles be putting passengers, other drivers at risk?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Millions of Americans use popular rideshare services like Uber and Lyft to get from point A to point B, but just how safe are they?
According to Carfax, more than 57 million recalled vehicles are currently in use across the county.
This means there’s something wrong with the car that needs to be fixed.
Rideshare vehicles are included in that 57 million.
As FOX13’s Lauren Coleman found out, there is a higher percentage of rideshare vehicles that have an open recall that could put passengers and drivers at risk.
Carfax joined FOX13 at the Memphis International Airport to find rideshare vehicles with defects.
The results are shocking.
“Fires, exploding airbags, increased risks of crash. Real safety issues that not only put the passengers of those recalled vehicles at risk, but other people on the road as well because if that recall fails while the car is being driven then you’ve got a major catastrophe on your hands,” said Carfax Spokesman Christopher Basso.
FOX13 demonstrates a free tool both car owners and passengers can use to help keep them safe – Monday on FOX13 News at 9.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- People very disappointed in 'Restoration Saturday' event
- 5 injured during shooting at Memphis house party, MPD says
- Pastor issues statement after preaching on Facebook live at the time he was set to be in court
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}