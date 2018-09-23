  • Money and dice left behind after deadly triple shooting in Parkway Village

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is dead after a triple shooting in Parkway Village Saturday night.

    Police responded to the shooting at 11:20 in the 4100 block of Cottonwood.

    When investigators arrived on the scene, one man was found shot and killed on the scene.

    While police were at the scene, two additional victims arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

    MPD said one victim gave false information pertaining where he was shot, but investigators later determined he was involved in the shooting on Cottonwood.

    One victim was treated and released from the hospital; another victim was listed in critical condition, but now stable.

    Investigators are still working to determine was caused the shooting. Police did find spent cartridge casings, money, and dice inside the home on Cottonwood.

    No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

    If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

