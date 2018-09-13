0 Money needed to revamp water tower in West Memphis causing controversy

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - There’s a lot of controversy about the amount of money West Memphis city leaders are spending to revitalize their water tower downtown.

FOX13 learned the project will cost $200,000.

One woman said instead of spending the money on the water tower, the city needs to invest into more mentorship programs to fight crime.

The water tower stands 145 feet tall on Broadway Avenue in West Memphis.

“It was discussed that something needed to be done to this tower,” said council member Ramona Taylor.

Taylor said the city is going to spend $200,000 to turn the water tower into a sculpture using cables and lighting.

Some say the price tag is unbelievable.

“That’s too much money,” said Rosemary Blakes.

Taylor said this water tower is an eyesore downtown and doesn’t attract businesses to the area.

“I think any way we can stimulate business, we want these business owners that have invested into downtown, we want to help them, we want to bring more foot traffic,” she said.

Taylor said the city wants to extend a bike path in the area, bring in more businesses and build a library across the street.

Work on the public library will start after the two buildings are demolished. City leaders said before that happens, they need to turn this centerpiece into artwork.

Some people like the idea.

“Overall, we need something in this city to do, bring more jobs, we need more jobs here. There’s not enough jobs for the teenagers here that’s doing all this senseless killing,” said Joretha Crutcher.

Others said that money should be spent on anti-crime initiatives to keep teens on the right path.

The water tower project is expected to be completed before the end of 2018.

City leaders said it would cost $300,000 to demolish the water tower.

Nationally known artist Randy Walker will redesign the project.

