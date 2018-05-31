Money raised to help 5-year-old after dad kills mom, other family in Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) - Money is being raised to help a 5-year-old whose father killed her mother and other family members on Memorial Day in Rutherford County, Tennessee, WZTV reports.
Four people died in the murder-suicide at a home in the Cascade Falls subdivision outside Murfreesboro on Monday.
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said Sean Ganey killed his wife Cassidy, her father Kenny Adair and her stepmom Shelly Lorenz-Adair. Officers said a young child was in the home at the time of the deadly shooting, but was unharmed.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the Ganey's daughter, Piper. As of Wednesday morning, more than $18,000 was raised for Piper in just over 17 hours. The fundraiser has a goal of $20,000 to help pay for Piper's daily care and basic needs, school cost and materials, and anything else the young girl might need.
"We appreciate and are thankful for anything that anyone can give. Your support will guarantee that all of Pipers hopes, dreams, and wishes come true. It will bless her in a time of so much need and show her the amount love everyone had for her beautiful mother," the GoFundMe said.
