MoneyBagg Yo hosting school drive in Memphis

A Memphis rapper is giving back to the city in a major way.
Moneybagg Yo, whose real name is Demario DeWayne White, Jr. is hosting a back to school drive at Mitchell High School.
The event is taking place at 658 W. Mitchell Road from 3 to 7 p.m. It will also include a free concert.
