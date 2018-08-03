  • MoneyBagg Yo hosting school drive in Memphis

    A Memphis rapper is giving back to the city in a major way. 

    Moneybagg Yo, whose real name is Demario DeWayne White, Jr. is hosting a back to school drive at Mitchell High School.

    The event is taking place at 658 W. Mitchell Road from 3 to 7 p.m. It will also include a free concert. 

