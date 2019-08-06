0 Monument honoring Mid-South massacre victims causing racial tension

PHILLIPS CO., Ark. - A century ago, 200 African American men, women and children were killed in what has been described as the bloodiest racial conflict in the history of the United States.

And it happened right here in the Mid-South – in Elaine, Ark.

Yet, most people probably have never even heard of the Elaine Massacre. It was part of the Red Summer, the summer of 1919, when as many as 4,400 African Americans were lynched across the country.

As the bicentennial of Red Summer is memorialized, a new set of tensions is unfolding in Elaine. A memorial to honor the victims is dividing Phillips County.

Long before white nationalists were murdering back-to-school shoppers and festival-goers, they were indiscriminately killing African Americans in Elaine, Arkansas – ordered by the governor himself.

The wounds still run deep in Phillips County, growing ever deeper, as debate ensues about where a monument honoring the victims should be placed.

"It's sort of like putting a Holocaust memorial in East Berlin," said Rev. Dr. Mary Olson.

Olson is a volunteer with the Elaine Legacy Center.

She's one of many in Elaine who are upset that a memorial to honor the victims of the massacre is being placed In Helena, and not Elaine.

"It should have been in Elaine," she added.

On the other side of the argument is Kyle Miller, director of the Delta Cultural Center in Helena.

"I am a direct descendant of a massacre victim," Miller said.

Four of Miller's great uncles were murdered after being drug off a train passing through Elaine while returning from a hunting trip.

They were unaware that a meeting among black farmers looking to unionize had resulted in the bloodiest racial massacre this country has ever seen.

"They were squashed for doing that and killed for it," Miller said.

Miller supports the memorial's placement in Helena, under the shadow of the courthouse where 12 of the black men faced murder trials under impossible circumstances, beating all odds and declaring victory at the Supreme Court.

But also, just several feet away from a confederate monument.

"It's a sad time in our nation's history," Miller said.

Back in Elaine, disdain for Helena is ever-present. They don't trust the process, saying Elaine hasn't had a seat at the table.

Residents believe men from Helena sparked the riots. Many of the bodies were buried in mass graves on Main Street.

One thing the two sides agree on: Elaine's horrors need to be exposed to the masses. Currently, the Elaine Massacre isn't even part of Arkansas school curriculum.

Both sides are working to change that.

The new memorial will be unveiled in Helena on September 29.

