More construction, road closures scheduled for MemFix project

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More construction is scheduled for the $54 million MemFix Project in East Memphis.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the work is in order to slide a new railroad bridge into place.
Portions of Interstate 240 and Park Avenue will be closed during these times.
It will take place over the next three weekends.
The first closure will be Feb. 1-3, with two more following on Feb. 8-10 and Feb. 15-17.
Each time, the ramps will open at 6 a.m. the following Monday.
During the closures, traffic will be detoured around the I-40 and I-240 loops.
