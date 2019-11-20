0 More growth going under the radar in DeSoto County

DESOTO CO., Miss. - DeSoto County will see more growth than just the 500 job Amazon will bring in the coming months.

FOX13 learned as many as six corporations look to potentially locate to the county as more industrial parks see a spike in warehouses being built.

But these corporations are going about it quietly.

As many as five industrial parks in DeSoto County has about six major corporations that have looked for space in these parks, but don't want us to know who they are.

The corporations use code names for the projects as a way to keep the potential new industry a secret.

County Supervisor Michael Lee told us as fast as the warehouses and business buildings can be built, they are filling up.

A lot of it, he said, is because land is available here and how close it is to major interstates like I-55 and I-269.

Charles Rule lives just down the road from a warehouse development on Highway 51 near Hernando.

"The one thing I can say is it brings jobs and the warehouses are growing, it most definitely brings jobs to the community," Rule said.

Lee said he believes a lot of the interest here is because of the available labor.

"So, your workforce is very important, and DeSoto County and the state of Mississippi is working very hard on our workforce development to make sure that these businesses can come and have people work in these factories," Lee said.

The hope is the industrial park growth will continue to boom in the county.

Where Amazon's new million-dollar square foot facility is being built, at least five other buildings that size are also under construction.



