More severe weather on the way for Mid-South

    • A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR THE MID-SOUTH UNTIL MIDNIGHT SATURDAY  
    • A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 10 am Saturday until midnight Saturday 
    • Rain will continue overnight night into tomorrow afternoon
    • Overnight temps will hover in the mid 50’s
    • The region will begin to warm up early tomorrow morning – reaching an afternoon high near 74
    • A cold front will push through by late afternoon
    • The FOX13 viewing area is under an “Enhanced” Risk Zone (3 out of 5) for Saturday
    • Damaging winds and the possibility of an isolated tornado are the primary threats
    • Please be careful driving as the grounds are saturated, water levels are still rising, and roadways are dangerous
