0 More Sky Cop cameras could be headed to the Memphis neighborhoods

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More Sky Cop cameras could be on their way to Memphis neighborhoods, if the city council passes its capital improvement budget.

People living in Cherry Estates expect to get one of those cameras to increase security in their neighborhood.

Sarah Jordan told FOX13 it's needed because, "We have had two people robbed in their driveways. One pistol whipped in the head. This is a family friendly neighborhood."

Cherry Estates raised thousands of dollars to buy up seven cameras that will be positioned at different corners. "We hope the flashing blue lights will send the bad guys somewhere else," said Jordan.

Council budget chairman Edmund Ford, Junior said he has included more than a million and half dollars in the capital improvement budget just to buy sky cop cameras.

"I don't think any council member would be against putting additional sky cop cameras in their districts," Councilman Ford, Jr. told FOX13.

If the budget is approved, the city can buy another 250 cameras.

Ford calculates it will allow the city to put cameras in neighborhoods that are crime ridden but don't have the money to buy the technology.

"We are able to spread it out to other neighborhoods which is what I like to do and other council members like to do," said Ford.

For the people living in Cherry Estates, they are hoping to get their cameras up quickly so people can feel safe.

"We need to take Memphis back. Memphis is one of the best cities in the country and crime has shed a bad light on Memphis," said Jordan.

