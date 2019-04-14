  • More than 1,000 lose power after fallen tree knocks out power lines on Poplar

    GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - More than 1,000 customers were without power and traffic was shut down after a fallen tree knocked out power lines on Poplar Avenue.

    Police said the incident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Ashmont Drive in Germantown.

    According to police, traffic was shut down on Poplar going west surrounding the scene for hours. 

    MLGW reported that more than 1,000 customers lost power in that area as a result of that downed power line.

