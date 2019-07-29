More than 1,000 MLGW customers without power

More than 1,300 people are without power across the Memphis metro, according to Memphis Light, Gas and Water.
The outage map is showing much of the outage is in the area surrounding the airport and Buntyn.
It appears that the outage was reported at 9:30 a.m.
According to MLGW, the estimated repair time is noon.
