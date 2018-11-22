More than 1,000 people take part in free Thanksgiving Dinner in Memphis

The 34th Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless and hungry took place Thursday.
The event was from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. More than 1,000 people had a chance to get the free meal.
Albert Sanders has volunteered for the event every year for 27 years.
“I look forward to this every year, I look forward to this,” he said.
FOX13 crews walked into the kitchen at 5 a.m. to see Sanders cooking. He said he tells his employers that he will always have to volunteer on Thanksgiving.
“We need to let everyone know in Memphis, we doing a good thing in Memphis, not a bad thing,” Sanders said.
They also offered flu shots and an opportunity to call families on phones for free.
Turning Point Recovery Treatment Center also had volunteers at the event for anyone who needed help with addiction.
