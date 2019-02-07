0 More than 1,000 students, young adults getting job experience through new city program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 1,000 students and young adults in Memphis are getting a job for up to a year thanks to a city program.

City leaders said 10,000 people applied for the Memphis ambassador and MPLOY program lottery, which randomly chose students this afternoon.

“Our young people are the future of the city and we need to help them anyway we can,” said Mayor Jim Strickland.

MPLOY gives students and young adults jobs for the summer, while MAP gives students in high school internships or jobs for a year.

Strickland said by this summer the city will have increased jobs for the youth by 75 percent.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“We need every business, every non-profit, every religious community to step up and hire more young people this summer,” said Strickland.

The lottery system randomly chose 1,750 people for the MAP and MPLOY program.

The MAP program helped Gabrielle Williams realize her passion for public relations.

“I was like oh my God, I love this industry and that’s how I got to select that major,” said Williams.

Williams worked in the communications department for the public library.

She is now studying at the University of Memphis and hopes to get a job in public relations.

She said it’s something she wouldn’t have considered if she didn’t join the program.

“It not only helps you out monetarily, but it also helps out with finances like just teaches you how to manage finances,” said Williams.

The program is working with over 100 businesses.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.