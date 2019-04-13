  • More than 1,000 without power, traffic shut down after fallen tree knocks out power lines on Poplar

    GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - More than 1,000 customers are without power and traffic is being shut down after a fallen tree knocked out power lines on Poplar Avenue.

    Police said the incident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Ashmont Drive in Germantown.

    According to police, traffic has been shut down on Poplar going west surrounding the scene. 

    MLGW is reporting that more than 1,000 customers have lost power in that area as a result of that downed power line.

