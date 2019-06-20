More than 10,000 customers without power across Memphis after overnight storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 13,000 Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers are without power across the Memphis metro.
That is down from the more than 30,000 without power around 4 a.m. this morning.
Storms blew through overnight causing many to be left in the dark.
The outages spread across the city, from Collierville to Downtown Memphis.
We are aware of the current outages and are working to restore everyone's power as quickly and as safely as possible. If you are without power, please report to 544-6500. Thank you. #MLGW #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo pic.twitter.com/lLA3j0YQG0— MLGW (@MLGW) June 20, 2019
