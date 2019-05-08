0 More than 100 officers died in line of duty across U.S. in 2018, FBI report says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It was a violent year for police officers across the country.

According to an FBI report just released Tuesday, 106 died in the line of duty. They were either killed accidentally or died investigating a crime.

FOX13 showed those numbers to Bennie Cobb, a retired captain with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. The data is a painful reminder that law enforcement is a dangerous profession.

According to the report, there is no aspect of law enforcement that comes without risk and sometimes deadly consequence.

A prime example is what happened Monday afternoon in Middle Tennessee.

THP trooper Matthew Gatti, 24, was responding to a vehicle fire call when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

Gatti was driving eastbound on I-40 when he lost control, went sideways and hit a tractor-trailer -- and then another one. Officials said Gatti was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to data just released by the FBI, 51 other law enforcement officers died accidentally in 2018 – most of the cases involving car crashes.

In Tennessee, accidental deaths claimed the lives of 15 officers since 2009.

“That is one of the biggest incidents, responding to calls and losing control of the vehicles. We are losing a lot of officers in traffic crashes,” said Cobb.

The FBI reported that 55 officers were killed while investigating a crime. According to the report, 11 officers lost their lives that way in Tennessee – one of those cases in 2018.

The data also paints a picture of the type of officer who is killed. They are usually young, about 37-years-old on average. Not rookies, because the average time on the job is about 10 years.

Cobb doubts it is a need for more training but believes it is a reminder to the public.

“Anytime there is a law enforcement killed in the line of duty, a felonious act or accidental, it is sad day for the community,” Cobb said.

