0 More than 100 plants stolen from Overton Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Overton Park Conservancy is replacing 150 plants stolen on Tuesday night.

There are dozens of holes on the ground where park managers said thieves uprooted the plants.

It will cost $2,000 to replace them.

Luckily, donors will pay to replace the plants. People walking in the park did not understand why.

“How would you come in here, dig those plants up and take them away and no one see you?” said Tom Hutton.

Melissa McMasters works for the Overton Park Conservancy.

She said this is not the first time plants have been stolen.

“We’ve seen minor theft, small bedding plants and we usually plan it into our maintenance plan. But this is a little more than usual,” said McMasters.

McMasters said the park has SkyCop cameras, but they are not pointed in the area where this happened.

People who enjoy the park wonder what will happen to the stolen plants.

“I mean, sell them? Make some money or put them in your yard,” said Hutton.

McMasters said a report is filed with Memphis Police.

The park will replace the plants soon.

