More than 100 unmarked graves rediscovered at Mid-South cemetery

RED BANKS, Miss. - The Red Banks Cemetery next to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church was thought to hold only white people, until a recent discovery.
Now 119 unmarked graves are believed to be the final resting place of enslaved people.
Related: Crews find possible slave remains in unmarked graves in the Mid-South
Now Ralph Farrell and the Red Banks Cemetery Association are determined to find out if those buried there are slaves, their names and to honor them.
Be sure to catch the full story tonight on FOX13 News at 9.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police report reveals cause of FedEx worker's death
- Man dead after his car was sprayed with bullets overnight in Memphis
- Judge denies family's request for DNA testing in attempt to exonerate man executed years ago
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Mooreland and Rhodes students are in the process of identifying slave graves on the Ames Plantation, 50 miles east of Memphis.
"In this case of course it's a very messy and very tragic history that you've got 119 unmarked graves," said Mooreland. "They can find information, but they are going to have to dig and will have to gain the trust of the community that has those records, so they will share them."
If these 119 markers turn out to be slaves one imagines this may be as much peace as they ever knew.
"They need to be remembered, and they also need to be honored," said Farrell.
If you would like to know more information about Red Banks Cemetery you can email ralphf93@gmail.com
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}