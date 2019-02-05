  • More than 1000 MLGW customers without power

    Updated:

    Memphis Light, Gas and Water is working to get the lights back on after more than 1,000 customers are in the dark. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    According to the outage map, there is two outages total. A total of 1300 people do not have power. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories