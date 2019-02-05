More than 1000 MLGW customers without power

Memphis Light, Gas and Water is working to get the lights back on after more than 1,000 customers are in the dark.
According to the outage map, there is two outages total. A total of 1300 people do not have power.
We are aware of the current outages and are working to restore everyone's power as quickly and as safely as possible. If you are without power, please report to 544-6500. Thank you. #MLGW #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo pic.twitter.com/kXfaszQLUN— MLGW (@MLGW) February 5, 2019
