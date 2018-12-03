More than $11 million raised during St. Jude Marathon weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The 17th annual St. Jude Marathon brought in millions in fundraising efforts this weekend.
This year’s event raised the most it has ever raised, according to hospital officials: $11.2 million.
Around 26,000 participants and 40,000 spectators gathered to take part in the weekend in support of St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Rain caused a brief delay Saturday morning, but that didn’t stop thousands of people from running with a purpose.
Full marathoners Garang Madut and Taylor Hoover Matecki finished as the top male and female of the event with winning times of 2:29:04 and 3:05:19, respectively.
“I am in awe of the energy and commitment that have culminated to raise $11.2 million for our patients and families,” said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “The thousands of supporters who take part in St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend year after year are the reason St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital can continue its lifesaving work to help children all over the world.”
