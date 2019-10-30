More than 1100 MLGW customers currently without power in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MLGW crews are working to restore power in a Memphis neighborhood.
According to the MLGW outage map, more than 1100 customers currently do not have power.
Many of the customers without power are near N. Watkins and U.S. 51 N.
The outage map explains power should be restored by 11:00 Wednesday morning.
It's unclear what caused the outages at this time.
We are aware of the current outages and are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to everyone. Please call 544-6500 to report outages and get updates. Call 528-4465 for downed lines and other emergencies. #MLGW #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo pic.twitter.com/BHX3Jxu7V2— MLGW (@MLGW) October 30, 2019
This is a developing story. Watch Good Morning Memphis for LIVE updates on the outages.
