More than 1100 MLGW customers currently without power in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MLGW crews are working to restore power in a Memphis neighborhood.

    According to the MLGW outage map, more than 1100 customers currently do not have power.

    Many of the customers without power are near N. Watkins and U.S. 51 N.

    The outage map explains power should be restored by 11:00 Wednesday morning.

    It's unclear what caused the outages at this time.

     

     

