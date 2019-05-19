  • More than 14,000 MLGW customers without power across Memphis

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MLGW is working to restore power across the city of Memphis.

    Officials said a pole fell near Stage Rd. and Kenneth St. in Raleigh.

    At this time, more than 14,000 MLGW customers do not have power.

    According to the MLGW Outage Map, the estimated repair time is 11:00 a.m.

    Investigators with MLGW are advising people to call 901-544-6500 to report all outages. 

     

    This is a developing story, check back for updates.  

