More than 14,000 MLGW customers without power across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MLGW is working to restore power across the city of Memphis.
Officials said a pole fell near Stage Rd. and Kenneth St. in Raleigh.
At this time, more than 14,000 MLGW customers do not have power.
According to the MLGW Outage Map, the estimated repair time is 11:00 a.m.
A pole fell on Stage Road and took out four circuits causing a jump in the overall number of outages this morning. #MLGW #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo pic.twitter.com/HvWWIz5j77— MLGW (@MLGW) May 19, 2019
Investigators with MLGW are advising people to call 901-544-6500 to report all outages.
Helpful tips for what to do during an outage. #MLGW #MLGWTips #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo pic.twitter.com/qr7PCsATmP— MLGW (@MLGW) May 19, 2019
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}