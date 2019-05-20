  • More than 15,000 customers lose power across Memphis after weekend storms

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Heavy storms knocked down power lines and trees across Memphis. More than 15,000 customers were without power at the peak of the storm.

    Sunday morning, more than 15,000 customers were without power. According to a release from MLGW, the outages affected 27,000 customers.

    Officials said a pole fell near Stage Rd. and Kenneth St. in Raleigh, causing a major outage.

    >>MLGW OUTAGE MAP

    At this time, the number has reduced to about 3,500 customers.

    Investigators with MLGW are advising people to call 901-544-6500 to report all outages. 

    Ten crews are currently helping out with repairs, according to MLGW.

    However, officials do not expect full restoration to be completed until Tuesday.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories