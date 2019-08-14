More than 15,000 customers without power as severe storms roll through Memphis

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - More than 15,000 customers lost power as severe storms rolled through Memphis.
According to the MLGW outage map, there were 190 outages affecting 15,164 customers in the Memphis area – as of 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Several counties in the FOX13 viewing area – including Shelby – have been under a severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 8:30 p.m.
Heavy rainfall, hail, lightning, and powerful winds all have been reported in these areas.
MLGW has not specified when power will be restored to the affected customers.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
