  • More than 15,000 customers without power as severe storms roll through Memphis

    SHELBY CO., Tenn. - More than 15,000 customers lost power as severe storms rolled through Memphis.

    According to the MLGW outage map, there were 190 outages affecting 15,164 customers in the Memphis area – as of 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

    Several counties in the FOX13 viewing area – including Shelby – have been under a severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 8:30 p.m. 

    Heavy rainfall, hail, lightning, and powerful winds all have been reported in these areas. 

    MLGW has not specified when power will be restored to the affected customers.

