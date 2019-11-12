More than 1500 customers were impacted by MLGW outages during freezing weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 1,000 MLGW customers woke up without power across the city of Memphis.
Many of the outages were concentrated in the East Memphis area near Walnut Grove, Sam Cooper Boulevard, and Park Avenue.
At it's peak, more than 1500 customers did not have power.
According to the MLGW outage map, outages were reported have been reported in the area since 9:30 Monday night.
Good morning. #MLGW Customer Care Center Reps. are available by phone Monday to Friday, 7a.m. to 7p.m. (544-6549), or via webchat from 8a.m. to 5p.m. at: https://t.co/WgTyaEtr1M. To report an outage, please call 544-6500. For emergencies, call 528-4465. #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo— MLGW (@MLGW) November 12, 2019
