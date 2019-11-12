  • More than 1500 customers were impacted by MLGW outages during freezing weather

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 1,000 MLGW customers woke up without power across the city of Memphis.

    Many of the outages were concentrated in the East Memphis area near Walnut Grove, Sam Cooper Boulevard, and Park Avenue.

    >>MLGW OUTAGE MAP

     At it's peak, more than 1500 customers did not have power.

    According to the MLGW outage map, outages were reported have been reported in the area since 9:30 Monday night.

     

     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories