  • More than 16,000 customers without power as severe storms roll through Memphis

    Updated:

    SHELBY CO., Tenn. - More than 16,000 customers lost power as severe storms rolled through Memphis.

    According to the MLGW outage map, there were 248 outages affecting 16,286 customers in the Memphis area – as of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

    Several counties in the FOX13 viewing area – including Shelby – were under a severe thunderstorm warning for hours. 

    Heavy rainfall, hail, lightning, and powerful winds all have been reported in these areas. 

    MLGW has not specified when power will be restored to the affected customers.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories