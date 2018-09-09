More than 18,000 customers without power across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 18,000 customers are without power across the city of Memphis.
Most of the customers without power are in the downtown area - including 201 Poplar, according to the outage map.
FOX13 viewers say people are also stuck in elevators at a downtown Memphis hotel.
Many of the outages in the Downtown area are 'waiting to be analyzed' according to MLGW.
MLGW also said they are 'tree trimming' in the area.
This is a developing story, we'll keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
