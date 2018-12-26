0 More than 2,200 guns reported stolen in Memphis in 2018, data shows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Some criminals in Memphis are out looking to steal not only Christmas presents, but also the guns used to protect your home and family.

FOX13 obtained new figures that show more than 2,300 guns were reported stolen to Memphis police since the beginning of 2018.

FOX13 spoke with one gun owner who had his weapon stolen and wishes he had secured it better.

Matt Schuerman told FOX13 he remembers when thieves broke into his car and stole his gun from inside the glove box.

“It was a Glock 19 that was stolen,” Schuerman said. “It had after-market sights on it. It was a well-over $700 gun.”

Between Jan. 1, 2018 and Dec. 11, MPD said there were 2,295 guns stolen during that timeframe.

The police department has been urging responsible gun owners to get a secure locked case for their vehicles since 2016.

The price for a gun case is about $25.

“You can have them installed by a professional manufacturer or you can have a chain lock that that go around your seats,” said Schuerman.

Want to cut down on the expense? MPD gives away gun locks at every precinct for free.

While thieves will be able to take the weapon, they will still have to cut the steel cable to be able to free it.

Police told FOX13 it is the responsibility of gun owners to make sure they keep their weapons secure either in the car or at home.

