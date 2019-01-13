More than 2,400 MLGW customers without power in Cordova early Sunday morning

UPDATE: Power has been restored in that area, according to the MLGW outage map.
Many Cordova residents woke up in the dark Sunday morning after more than 2,400 MLGW customers lost power.
According to the MLGW outage map, Cordova residents between Walnut Grove and Dexter Road near Germantown Parkway were without power.
The outage was reported to MLGW around 6:30 Saturday morning.
MLGW said the estimated repair time for the outage is 10 a.m.
It’s not clear what caused the outage at this time.
For more information on the power outage, click here.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
