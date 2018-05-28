More than 200 veterans honored on Memorial Day in Mississippi

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - Honoring those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.
That's what dozens of folks in Olive Branch, Mississippi spent the morning doing at a special Memorial Day tribute.
An American flag marked each and every grave of a Mid-South veteran. More than 200 vets are buried in Blocker and Payne Cemeteries.
All of their names were read aloud during a moving Memorial Day tribute on Monday.
A tribute that held special meaning for Vietnam vet, Dennis Fink.
Fink said, "It just brings back a lot of memories. Those people I knew, I worked with, are now gone."
17-year-old Josh Stirek's late Grandfather also served in Vietnam.
Stirek said it was his Granddad's heroic actions that inspired him to join the Marines. "I just kind of wanted to honor him too and I feel like what better way to do it than join the Marine Corps."
Monday's tribute was put on by the Olive Branch Knights of Columbus for the 7th year in a row.
