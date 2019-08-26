More than 200 violent criminals across Memphis behind bars after major operation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 200 violent criminals across the city of Memphis are behind bars after a major law enforcement operation.
Local, state and federal law enforcement came together and started "Operation Bluff City Blues."
The initiative took months in preparation and execution, and it just recently came to a close.
"We look at the worst of the worst, so if we have murders, we're looking at home invaders… we're looking at trigger pullers," said Deputy Cmdr. Mike Quarles, of the U.S. Marshals. "We're not going after people for traffic tickets.
"These are very, very violent people."
In all, there were 214 people arrested during the months-long operation.
According to authorities, 34 people were arrested for homicides, 69 for weapons offenses, 40 for drug offenses, and 13 sex offenders for violating their sex offender registration requirements.
