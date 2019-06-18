More than 3,000 customers without power across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thousands of customers lost power across Memphis Monday night.
At its peak, the outages reached more than 3,100 customers in the area, according to the MLGW outage map.
A large portion of the customers who lost power were in South Memphis – more than 2,700 customers were without power in South Memphis.
However, MLGW officials said that crews were working to identify and resolve the issues. Why so many people in that area lost power is still unclear.
Officials did not specify when power is expected to be restored in those areas.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
