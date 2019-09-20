0 More than 3,000 high school students receive free MATA bus passes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 3,000 Shelby County high school students and their families received free bus pass that will help them and their families get to and from work and school.

The bus passes will allow students to ride MATA busses anywhere, at any time.

FOX13's Jeremy Pierre spoke to students who say this program will help them improve school attendance and academic performance.

"It'll help me get to school in the morning, so I don't have to walk and getting home after practice," student Samantha Feacher said.

More than 60 students at Kingsbury High School received free MATA bus passes today.

Carlos Watkins travels from across town to attend Kingsbury.

He said because he needs a ride every day to school his day begins at 4 a.m.

"It's hard, it's very tiring because when I get home, all I do is go to sleep," Watkins said.

The program is costing SCS more than $300,000.

SCS Superintendent Joris Ray said the program could likely expand in the future to help more high schoolers and middle schoolers.

"I think students at one of our alternative schools talks about the importance of just having the bus passes getting to and from after school activities," Ray said.

"This is a great program to keep children active and focused," Gary Rosenthal of MATA said.

Click here for a link to learn more and sign up for MATA/SCS program.





