MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 3,000 MLGW customers were without power across Memphis Monday morning.
The latest outages came one day after power was restored to nearly 40,000 customers who lost power to the storms last week.
The largest amount of customers without power were in Whitehaven, Southeast Memphis, and Germantown.
Some areas will have power restored around 8 a.m., others around 11 a.m., according to MLGW.
Yesterday, more than 8,000 customers lost power during the afternoon storms.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}